Panasonic recalls flat screens due to tip over hazard

NBC RIGHT NOW - Panasonic is recalling more than 750 flat screen TVs and stands over potentially deadly hazards to kids.

The recall includes Panasonic's 55" flat screen LED and LCD televisions with tabletop swivel stands. The "Consumer Product Safety Commission" says the mounting screws connecting the TV to the stand can come loose and cause the TV to tip over, posing a serious entrapment risk to kids. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The TVs and stands were sold to U.S. schools, hotels and government buildings from 2012 to 2014.

Click here for the affected model numbers which can be found on the back of the TV. Consumers using the swivel stand should detach it immediately, place the TV in a safe spot and contact Panasonic for a free repair kit.