At least one dead; many injured in high school shooting

BENTON, KY - The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):



9:25 a.m.



Police say they've secured the Kentucky high school where one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting there.



Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash says a suspect is in custody following the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.



Officials say the school is on lockdown.



The FBI says it's working with state and local law enforcement in responding to the shooting.

-------------------------------

BENTON, KY - Authorities are reporting one person was killed and many were wounded in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky. Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted that it happened Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School.



A shooting suspect was reported in custody.



The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.