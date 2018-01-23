City of Pasco allows online pet licensing

PASCO, WA - Good news for pet owners in Pasco, the city is now offering online dog licensing. They teamed up with PetData to provide the service.

If you are renewing, or licensing a new pet, you can click here to go to PetData's website and select "License Now" then "online." You can license multiple pets at the same time and upload required documents. You can pay online and all major credit cards are accepted, but there will be a small convenience fee for each transaction.

An unaltered dog will cost you $55.00 for a year or $160.00 for three years. A spayed or Neutered dog will be $15 dollars for a year, or $40 for three years. Low-Income seniors with spayed and neutered dogs that qualify will pay $3.00 for a year. There is a $10.00 late fee for anyone who misses their fee due date.

If you have any questions you can call PetData's toll free number at (833) 529-2134.