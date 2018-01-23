Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Big Game Banquet

Event Location: TRAC 6600 Burden Blvd, Pasco

Event Date: 4/14/2018

Time of the Event: 4:00 p.m.

The local Tri-City Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Chapter will be holding their annual Big Game Banquet on Saturday April 14th at the TRAC. This is a great family event with the opportunity to catch up with old friends and to make new ones and swap hunting stories. There will be many many raffles, silent and live auctions to keep you entertained. Tickets will go on sale the first week of March at: RMEF.org