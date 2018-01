Prep Expo

Event Location: 9612 St. Thomas Drive Pasco

Event Date: February 11th, 2018

Time of the Event: 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Explore the option of Tri-Cities Prep Catholic High School by attending our Prep Expo. Visit our website at www.tcprep.org or contact Keri Escalera at 546-2465 or kescalera@tcprep.org for more information.