Trios Health hires interim CFO

KENNEWICK, WA – Trios Health has appointed Michael Rolph, CPA, MBA as interim Chief Financial Officer for the organization. In the role, he will oversee the Kennewick Public Hospital District’s proceedings through the Chapter 9 bankruptcy process as well as oversight of financial, accounting, and budgetary functions; information technology; facility maintenance; patient financial services; and health information management. Rolph, an executive on contract from Quorum Health Resources, joined the organization in late January to ensure a smooth transition ahead of then CFO Tony Sudduth’s departure to a new opportunity outside the area.

With more than 30 years’ experience in healthcare finance leadership positions, Rolph has worked most recently as a consultant with Quorum, lending his deep expertise in the areas of integration strategy and implementation, physician practice management, strategic financial planning, and healthcare system

financial oversight to a variety of organizations in the healthcare industry. He has also held leadership positions including as chief executive officer with Via

Financial Insight, Inc. in Sarasota, Florida, and as senior vice president and CFO with Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System, also in Sarasota, and FirstHealth of the Carolinas, headquartered in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

“It was important at this critical point in time for our organization that we bring someone in to backfill for Tony who is in tune with our current, very complex financial and operational situation,” said Craig Cudworth, CEO. “Quorum’s team is heavily involved with the strategic rehabilitation process we’re working through at Trios Health, and Michael is as seasoned an expert as they come at jumping right into situations just like ours. I am confident he will be a tremendous asset as we continue working toward an expedient exit from bankruptcy and a strategic partnership with RCCH and UW Medicine.”

Rolph has a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in Finance from The University of Akron in Akron, Ohio. He is a certified public accountant in the state of Florida.