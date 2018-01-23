One Union Gap man prepares for the worst with impending landslide

UNION GAP, WA - Today we spoke with a Union Gap resident who is aware the landslide is moving slowly, but he has a plan in place in case of an emergency.

Aaron Boltz lives in Union Gap, and is prepared in case Rattlesnake Ridge comes down.

"So we've got our pictures in here, we've got our bedding, we've got about four days' worth of food," said Boltz. "Inside the house is everything that we are going to grab and go with."

Boltz is all packed up and ready to go because of the location of his house, which is just along the Yakima River.

"The biggest worry is the worst case scenario...that the river will back up and it will actually flood into here, because we're sitting where the old river actually used to flow...even a foot of water is going to fill our basement," said Boltz.

During the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide briefings, it has been stated that it is very unlikely for the landslide to come down and go into the river. Boltz is aware of this and explained why he will continue with his plan.

"Pretty much the same reason the county keeps planning for it, it's the worst case scenario. So if that happens then we are ready, just like the county is."

Boltz and his family will continue to stay in the home for the time being, but if the worst happens, they all know what to do.