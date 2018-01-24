Man arrested for DUI after hit & run

WALLA WALLA, WA - A driver in Walla Walla is facing several charges after a hit and run accident Tuesday night. Officers responded to the accident around 8:30 p.m. On the 1000 Block of North Clinton Street.

According to officers, the car didn't navigate the corner at Clinton and Figueroa and drove through a front yard causing damage. The suspect then tried leaving the scene.

Police found the suspect in the area when they got there, and arrested him for suspicion of DUI, Hit and Run, as well as Malicious Mischief.