Woman dies after getting hit by truck while crossing street

YAKIMA, WA - Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman died after getting hit by a motorist while she was crossing a street. It happened around 5:45 Tuesday night on the 400 Block of North 56th Avenue.

According to a press release from Yakima Police, the woman was trying to cross the street when a 73-year-old Yakima man driving a pickup truck hit her. She died at the scene. Officers say the woman was wearing dark clothing, which made it difficult for the man to see her.

YPD closed North 56th Avenue while they investigated. That road reopened around 8:45 p.m. Investigators say intoxicants aren't suspected.

This accident is under investigation.