Lawmakers consider bills addressing sexual harassment in workplaces

OLYMPIA, WA - As lawmakers work on creating a task force meant to stamp out sexual harassment at the Washington Legislature, a Senate panel will consider bills meant to address such misconduct in all workplaces.



Democratic Sen. Karen Keiser of Des Moines has introduced three bills on the issue that are set to receive a public hearing on Wednesday before the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee, of which she is chairwoman. The bills include Senate Bill 5996, which prohibits nondisclosure agreements that prevent employees from disclosing sexual harassment or assault.



Leaders in the House and Senate have been reviewing policies and procedures on how best to move forward on addressing sexual harassment, training and reporting procedures, and last week, the state House passed a resolution setting up a legislative task force on sexual harassment. The Senate is expected to follow suit soon.

