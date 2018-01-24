Man checks into hospital with gunshot wound

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating after a 35-year-old man checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night.

The man went into Kadlec ER off 19th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. With a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm and shoulder. The victim told police he got punched and shot by an unknown person on the 4200 Block of West 27th Avenue late Sunday night.

KPD's Criminal Investigative Division is following up on the case.

This is a developing story.