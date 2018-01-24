Third suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Pierce County

ROY, WA - A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning just south of Tacoma.

Police believe Samantha Dawn Jones was involved in planning a home-invasion robbery and was in the getaway car. Deputy McCartney responded to the break-in and made a shots fired call shortly after arriving. He died of a gunshot wound.

Jones is now facing murder and kidnapping charges.