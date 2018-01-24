Police looking for suspects who tagged trucks, sheds, and trailers

Police looking for suspects who tagged trucks, sheds, and traile - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

PENDLETON, OR - Pendleton Police are looking for suspects responsible for leaving graffiti across town. Officers posted pictures on their Facebook page of the tagging. 

They say someone used gold spray paint to write on trucks, sheds, and trailers in eight different places. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at (541) 966-3651. 

