Chocolate milk with 'bleach' taste pulled from all Spokane Public Schools

Chocolate milk with 'bleach' taste pulled from all Spokane Public SchoolsPosted: Updated:
Police looking for suspects who tagged trucks, sheds, and trailers
Pendleton Police are looking for suspects responsible for leaving graffiti across town. Officers posted pictures on their Facebook page of the tagging.
Man checks into hospital with gunshot wound
Kennewick Police are investigating after a 35-year-old man checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night.
Man arrested for DUI after hit & run
A driver in Walla Walla is facing several charges after a hit and run accident Tuesday night.
Salmon carcasses will enhance Tucannon River nutrients
More than 700 adult salmon carcasses from hatchery spawning will be distributed in southeast Washington's Tucannon River on January 27 to enhance nutrients in the waterway for fish.
Trios Health hires interim CFO
Trios Health has appointed Michael Rolph, CPA, MBA as interim Chief Financial Officer for the organization.
Milton-Freewater man pleads guilty in bridge killing
A 24-year-old man accused of killing a man under a bridge in Milton-Freewater has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.
Victim of fatal bicycle vs. semi collision in Walla Walla identified
The victim of the fatal bicycle vs. semi collision in Walla Walla has been identified.
City of Pasco allows online pet licensing
Good news for pet owners in Pasco, the city is now offering online dog licensing.
Property tax rate to drop with new education levy
Good news for Washingtonians: thanks to changes by state lawmakers, you'll pay less for levies you vote to pass.
Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores found not guilty of child molestation
Per the jury's verdict, Pasco City Councilman, Chi Flores, has been found not guilty of both counts of first degree molestation.
