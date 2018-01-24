Chocolate milk with 'bleach' taste pulled from all Spokane Public Schools

SPOKANE, WA - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed they are pulling all chocolate milk with a "Best By" date of February 6 from all of their schools due to possible contamination.

A Shadle Park High School student noticed a "bleach" taste to the milk on Tuesday, and after an investigation, the decision was made to pull the milk and stop shipment of the rest of the order to other schools.

A spokesperson for Darigold issued the following statement Tuesday:

"With what we know at this time, we are going to conduct a voluntary withdrawal of that school milk product, out of an abundance of caution. This means that we will communicate to our customers that they immediately remove those particular cartons of Darigold chocolate milk from their inventory and store shelves. The voluntary withdrawal pertains only to school milk produced at the Spokane plant, which is fat free chocolate milk half pint cartons with a "best by date" of Feb. 6. We have talked with the state Department of Agriculture and notified them of the voluntary withdrawal. Food safety and consumer health is a top priority for Darigold. We are working to determine the facts and as soon as we have confirmation, we will provide an update. "

In an updated statement Tuesday evening, Darigold offered some additional details. They also said it's possible that other school district received the tainted milk.