Darigold cartons being recalled for containing chemical mixture with no milk

A MILK PRODUCT IS BEING WITHDRAWN FROM THE REACH OF STUDENTS.

SPOKANE, WA - A milk product is being withdrawn from the reach of students. This comes after a high school student in Spokane opened her chocolate milk and realized she was drinking chemicals.

The company Darigold apologizes for the mistake and says the chemicals pose no health risks.

As a precaution, the company is conducting a voluntary withdraw of the product, which is the fat free chocolate milk half pint with the "Best By" date of February 6.

Since yesterday, the company estimates that as many as 16,000 cartons could contain the chemicals, which are...

"A mixture of trace amounts of food grade sanitizer and water," said Sarah Taydas, Director of Communications for Darigold. "It's important to know that this poses no health risks to humans. There actually was no milk in the carton the student had opened."

Taydas clarified that specific product was produced in the Spokane Darigold plant, and that this has never occurred before. The company's top priority continues to be food safety and customer health.

SPOKANE, WA - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed they are pulling all chocolate milk with a "Best By" date of February 6 from all of their schools due to possible contamination.

A Shadle Park High School student noticed a "bleach" taste to the milk on Tuesday, and after an investigation, the decision was made to pull the milk and stop shipment of the rest of the order to other schools.

A spokesperson for Darigold issued the following statement Tuesday:

"With what we know at this time, we are going to conduct a voluntary withdrawal of that school milk product, out of an abundance of caution. This means that we will communicate to our customers that they immediately remove those particular cartons of Darigold chocolate milk from their inventory and store shelves. The voluntary withdrawal pertains only to school milk produced at the Spokane plant, which is fat free chocolate milk half pint cartons with a "best by date" of Feb. 6. We have talked with the state Department of Agriculture and notified them of the voluntary withdrawal. Food safety and consumer health is a top priority for Darigold. We are working to determine the facts and as soon as we have confirmation, we will provide an update. "

In an updated statement Tuesday evening, Darigold offered some additional details. They also said it's possible that other school district received the tainted milk.