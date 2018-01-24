Suspect arrested after home invasion

YAKIMA, WA - A 29-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a home invasion in Yakima. Police responded to the home on the 3200 Block of Vincenta Drive for a burglary around 7:30 Tuesday night. The caller told officers he was armed with a knife and not known to anyone inside.

They say he confronted two younger sisters and their grandmother. The man silenced the adult woman and older juvenile female, then started assaulting the younger girl.

During the attack, the older juvenile female and grandma managed to fight off the attacker, stabbing the suspect in his chest. All three victims ran to a neighbors house while the suspect ran away. They told police the suspect went westbound through the neighborhood after apparently trying to steal from the house.

Patrol units quickly set up a perimeter and detectives responded to the scene. Several hours later, patrol officers did a yard to yard search and found a man hiding in a backyard that was close to the crime scene. Police say the man fit the description of the suspect and had an injury to his chest that was consistent with a stab wound. Police managed to identify the man as the suspect.

Detectives collected evidence and statements. Police booked him for 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Assault, and 1st Degree Rape.