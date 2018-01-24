Transgender inmate allowed to transfer to women's prison

PORTLAND, OR (AP) - The Oregon Department of Corrections has granted a transgender inmate's request to transfer to the state's women's prison.



Michalle Wright was transferred from the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem to the Coffee Creek Correctional Institution in Wilsonville on Monday.



She is in prison for attempted robbery.



The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 27-year-old's transfer request was granted after her 2016 lawsuit against the state forced policy changes.



The state's online inmate database originally listed Wright as male, even though she has identified as a woman since she was 16.



As of Tuesday, Wright was listed as a female.



Last year, the department granted Wright's request for hormone treatment.



Wright has also requested an orchiectomy, a surgical procedure to remove her testicles.



The department decline to comment on the status of that request.