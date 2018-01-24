O Black & Unknown Bards

Event Location: 1915 N Rd 84 Pasco WA GracePoint Church

Event Date: February 9-11, 2018

Time of the Event: 7:30 & 3:00 pm

The Mastersingers celebrate the legacy of African American Composers with a concert that will include arrangements of spirituals by William Dawson, Moses Hogan, Harry Burleigh, and more, as well as compositions ranging from "Listen To The Lambs," composed by Nathaniel Dett in 1914 to selections from "Crossings" by Dr. Ysaye Barnwell and a world premiere of a setting of James Baldwin's poem "Paradise" by Evan Flory-Barnes. The Mid-Columbia Boys' Choir will also sing arrangements by Rollo Dilworth, including settings of texts by Langston Hughes. This event is made possible in part by a grant from the Washington American Choral Directors Association. https://www.facebook.com/events/1513938968653906/