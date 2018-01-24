24-year-old music teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old student

IONE, OR - An 24-year-old Ione Charter School music teacher has been arrested for harassment and sexual abuse of a 16-year-old female student.

On January 24, the Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Bryan Bates on charges of Official Misconduct I (x1), Harassment (x2) and Sex Abuse III (x2).

The incident occurred on school property, and the victim is a 16-year-old female student.

Bates was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail with bail set at $25,000.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.