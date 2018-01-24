DEA raids Zain Medical Center in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - The Drug Enforcement Administration raided the Zain Medical Center in Richland this morning.

According to the DEA, they are serving a federal search warrant in an ongoing federal investigation at the medical facility. Those with appointments at the facility were sent away at the entrance.

Unfortunately, the DEA was unable to share any more details about the situation.

We will be following up on the raid and will update this story with the latest information when available.