Glassybaby Announces Bi-Annual Perfectly Imperfect seconds sale

Event Location: Glenwood Square, 5110 West Tieton, Yakima, WA 98908

Event Date: Saturday, January 27

Time of the Event: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Glassybaby is pleased to announce their bi-annual seconds sale, where 10% of all sales will be donated to the ALS Therapy Development Institute. As each and every glassybaby is handcrafted by artisans in uniquely named hues, it’s inevitable that some come out less than perfect. These perfectly imperfect glassybaby votives and drinkers are shared with the world twice a year at the glassybaby seconds sale. In addition, there will be a ‘first in line promotion’ where the first person in line will get ten extra minutes to shop and go inside the store at 7:50am instead of when doors open at 8 a.m. Shoppers are encouraged to bring socks to wrap purchased glassybaby votives and drinkers and dress comfortably for the experience. Website: https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=http://www.glassybaby.com/seconds-sale&c=E,1,fbh3ZFYgtD-yHYt637VGQDf5s1AqVlpDb6oc3oi79BPvL925THxVyjZ7CHq6yPvg5Dcnp2z-uwcjLQmnYrKGm-XywI4afYYFqYrxJkrkCOzdltJRvQ,,&typo=0