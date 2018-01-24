Sewing from the soul: one woman's determination to conquer her blindnessPosted: Updated:
First Milton-Freewater school to be built since 1921 is in the works
We see new schools popping up around the Tri-Cities on a regular basis, but that's not the case for the City of Milton-Freewater.
Sewing from the soul: one woman's determination to conquer her blindness
Sewing a quilt is hard enough as it is...but imagine doing it with your eyes closed.
Man arrested in Milton Freewater for rape of an 8-year-old girl
This morning 36-year-old Pedro Zalamanca-Zalamanca was arrested for rape of an 8-year-old female multiple times over a period of several months and threatened to kill her family if she reported the abuse.
Police investigating reports of fraud at local wineries
Police are investigating after several reports of fraud at local wineries.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies arrest burglary suspect
One man is in custody in connection to a burglary in Kennewick.
Contamination found ten miles from Hanford plant
Officials say they found contamination ten miles away from the plant, however, no contamination was found outside of the Hanford Site.
DEA raids Zain Medical Center in Richland
The Drug Enforcement Administration raided the Zain Medical Center in Richland this morning.
24-year-old music teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old student
An 24-year-old Ione Charter School music teacher has been arrested for harassment and sexual abuse of a 16-year-old female student.
Police looking for suspects who tagged trucks, sheds, and trailers
Pendleton Police are looking for suspects responsible for leaving graffiti across town. Officers posted pictures on their Facebook page of the tagging.
Man checks into hospital with gunshot wound
Kennewick Police are investigating after a 35-year-old man checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night.
