Arraignment postponed for Yakima rapist

2-7-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Two weeks ago, a 12-year-old girl in Yakima became the victim of a violent sexual assault, and the man who police say is responsible has been in jail ever since.

The suspect was set to appear in court this morning for his arraignment, but it hit a snag.

During any hearings at the Department of Corrections, officers let us know when a suspect we're covering is about to come out. But this time, they told us that Daniel Arnold wouldn't be physically in court today. Arnold can't afford an attorney, so he's being given one through the county's department of assigned counsel.

Director Paul Kelly explained that his office needed more time to do a conflict check to make sure that there isn't any conflict of interest with the attorney that would be assigned to his case. So Arnold signed a waiver of arraignment, postponing it for two more weeks.

Prosecutors are also adding more charges against him.

"I want to make it clear; it's merely an allegation," said Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney, Joe Brusic. "He's presumed innocent at this time in the new matters that we've charged him with. One of those allegations is kidnapping. With what we believe based upon the evidence, (it was) his intention to abduct those individuals in the home."

Brusic says the state and defense came to the agreement that Arnold didn't have to be in court today.

There was also another issue. When police say he sexually assaulted the little girl while forcing her older sister and grandmother to watch, Arnold was out on bail after pleading guilty to several felony charges. That bail was formally revoked.

Arnold has been in custody since January 24 after a judge set $1 million bail for first degree rape.

-----------------------------

1-24-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, WA - A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific.

The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.

Reporter Veronica Padilla was in court for his preliminary appearance, where the judge set his bail at $1 million.

The bail was set so high because Yakima Police are saying this sexual assault is not only deeply disturbing, but terrifying.

YPD says this is a stranger rape, meaning the victim didn't know her attacker.

The suspect - Daniel Arnold - came into court trying to make sure his face wouldn't be on camera.

There was a lot of tension in the courtroom. There were five DOC officers when there are normally two. The victim's family was in the gallery and County Prosecutor Joe Brusic sat at the prosecutor's table.

The details in this case are very graphic.

According to Yakima Police, Arnold raped the 12-year-old girl at knife point and forced her older sister and grandmother to watch the whole thing happen.

"This man allegedly did something that is horrific to every person in this county, and we can not tolerate this behavior," County Prosecutor Brusic said. "And it's absolutely crystal clear to us that we need to prosecute him to the fullest extent."

But this whole tragedy may have been avoidable. Brusic says Arnold had been out on bail since August for several felonies, including burglary. He just pleaded guilty a few weeks ago and was supposed to be sentenced next month. He was released on pre-trial program, which the state objected to.

But through this terrifying ordeal, a hero came out of it. Prosecutors say the older sister of the victim likely saved her sister's life, by finding a moment where she could fight back.

Last night, Daniel Arnold confronted the victim's grandmother in her garage with a knife, tied her up, and then sexually assaulted the little girl. And when the older sister got home a little later, he raped the 12-year-old again after threatening the 16-year-old and telling her to get onto the ground.

But when Arnold set down the knife for a second, the 16-year-old sprung into action and grabbed the knife. The suspect punched her in the face and they fought for the weapon, but she somehow was able to hold on and stabbed the suspect in the chest.

"Tremendous heroism in coming to the aid of her sister and fighting this man with the knife that I believe probably saved their lives," Brusic said.

That's when the two girls and grandmother were able to run out of the house and call 9-1-1.

Yakima Police say this was a stranger rape, where the victim doesn't know the attacker...and those are very rare. Brusic says these happen in only about ten percent of rape cases.