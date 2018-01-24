Yakima man who raped 12-year-old girl at knife point was out on bail for feloniesPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Yakima stranger rape part 2
Yakima stranger rape part 2
Yakima stranger rape part 1
Yakima stranger rape part 1
Rattlesnake Ridge update 1-23-18
Rattlesnake Ridge update 1-23-18
17-year-old could be charged as adult
17-year-old could be charged as adult
Families affected by ridge needing help
Families affected by ridge needing help
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Yakima man who raped 12-year-old girl at knife point was out on bail for felonies
Yakima man who raped 12-year-old girl at knife point was out on bail for felonies
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.More >>
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Suspect arrested after home invasion
Suspect arrested after home invasion
A 29-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a home invasion in Yakima.More >>
A 29-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a home invasion in Yakima.More >>
Woman dies after getting hit by truck while crossing street
Woman dies after getting hit by truck while crossing street
Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman died after getting hit by a motorist while she was crossing a street.More >>
Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman died after getting hit by a motorist while she was crossing a street.More >>
Rattlesnake Ridge: The latest updates on January 23, 2018
Rattlesnake Ridge: The latest updates on January 23, 2018
It's been 'all eyes' on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap for months.More >>
It's been 'all eyes' on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap for months.More >>
One Union Gap man prepares for the worst with impending landslide
One Union Gap man prepares for the worst with impending landslide
Today we spoke with a Union Gap resident who is aware the landslide is moving slowly, but he has a plan in place in case of an emergency.More >>
Today we spoke with a Union Gap resident who is aware the landslide is moving slowly, but he has a plan in place in case of an emergency.More >>
Influenza in Yakima County: the best ways for you to stay flu-free
Influenza in Yakima County: the best ways for you to stay flu-free
The Yakima Health District says the best way to keep a home influenza-free is disinfecting.More >>
The Yakima Health District says the best way to keep a home influenza-free is disinfecting.More >>
No one injured after car slides into semi near Moxee
No one injured after car slides into semi near Moxee
At about 10:40 a.m., 23-year-old Grisel Rodriguez of Moxee was driving her 2004 Mazda sedan southbound in the 2800 Block of Faucher Rd at the curve to the right.More >>
At about 10:40 a.m., 23-year-old Grisel Rodriguez of Moxee was driving her 2004 Mazda sedan southbound in the 2800 Block of Faucher Rd at the curve to the right.More >>
Emergency Management stresses the dangers of hiking on ridge; flying drones
Emergency Management stresses the dangers of hiking on ridge; flying drones
With the uncertainty of when the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide could happen, the Washington State Department of Transportation is constantly checking on the conditions of the ridge.More >>
With the uncertainty of when the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide could happen, the Washington State Department of Transportation is constantly checking on the conditions of the ridge.More >>
Man arrested after leading officers on chase and threatening his own life
Man arrested after leading officers on chase and threatening his own life
A Wapato man is facing several charges after a high speed chase while threatening to end his life.More >>
A Wapato man is facing several charges after a high speed chase while threatening to end his life.More >>
Dogs can catch the human flu
Dogs can catch the human fluHEALTH ALERT- Flu season is upon us and even when you're careful there's one thing you may not have thought carried the flu virus According to Veterinarians dogs can catch the human flu. They may not experience symptoms but they can spread it to other dogs and humans. Unfortunately, there is currently no way to test if your dog is contagious. But if someone has the flu they says its important that they be mindful of taking their dogs out and about such as to...More >>HEALTH ALERT- Flu season is upon us and even when you're careful there's one thing you may not have thought carried the flu virus According to Veterinarians dogs can catch the human flu. They may not experience symptoms but they can spread it to other dogs and humans. Unfortunately, there is currently no way to test if your dog is contagious. But if someone has the flu they says its important that they be mindful of taking their dogs out and about such as to...More >>