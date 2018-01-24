Yakima man who raped 12-year-old girl at knife point was out on bail for felonies

YAKIMA, WA - A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific.

The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.

Reporter Veronica Padilla was in court for his preliminary appearance, where the judge set his bail at $1 million.

The bail was set so high because Yakima Police are saying this sexual assault is not only deeply disturbing, but terrifying.

YPD says this is a stranger rape, meaning the victim didn't know her attacker.

The suspect - Daniel Arnold - came into court trying to make sure his face wouldn't be on camera.

There was a lot of tension in the courtroom. There were five DOC officers when there are normally two. The victim's family was in the gallery and County Prosecutor Joe Brusic sat at the prosecutor's table.

The details in this case are very graphic.

According to Yakima Police, Arnold raped the 12-year-old girl at knife point and forced her older sister and grandmother to watch the whole thing happen.

"This man allegedly did something that is horrific to every person in this county, and we can not tolerate this behavior," County Prosecutor Brusic said. "And it's absolutely crystal clear to us that we need to prosecute him to the fullest extent."

But this whole tragedy may have been avoidable. Brusic says Arnold had been out on bail since August for several felonies, including burglary. He just pleaded guilty a few weeks ago and was supposed to be sentenced next month. He was released on pre-trial program, which the state objected to.

But through this terrifying ordeal, a hero came out of it. Prosecutors say the older sister of the victim likely saved her sister's life, by finding a moment where she could fight back.

Last night, Daniel Arnold confronted the victim's grandmother in her garage with a knife, tied her up, and then sexually assaulted the little girl. And when the older sister got home a little later, he raped the 12-year-old again after threatening the 16-year-old and telling her to get onto the ground.

But when Arnold set down the knife for a second, the 16-year-old sprung into action and grabbed the knife. The suspect punched her in the face and they fought for the weapon, but she somehow was able to hold on and stabbed the suspect in the chest.

"Tremendous heroism in coming to the aid of her sister and fighting this man with the knife that I believe probably saved their lives," Brusic said.

That's when the two girls and grandmother were able to run out of the house and call 9-1-1.

Yakima Police say this was a stranger rape, where the victim doesn't know the attacker...and those are very rare. Brusic says these happen in only about ten percent of rape cases.