The Summit and Alpental ski areas closed due to water outage

SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA - Snoqualmie Pass says The Summit and Alpental ski areas will be closed Thursday due to a prolonged outage of water. Earlier on Wednesday, the pass reported a power outage to some of their lifts.

Puget Sound Energy resolved the problem, but operators learned about the water outage shortly after. The Summit at Snoqualmie tweeted about the closure around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

They say utility crews are working overnight to try resolving the problem.