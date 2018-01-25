The Summit at Snoqualmie opens; boil water advisory still in effect

UPDATE 1-25-18:

SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA - After a failure in the public water system at Snoqualmie Pass closed the Summit at Snoqualmie Thursday, the ski resort says it will reopen to skiers and snowboarders Friday.



The ski area posted on its website Thursday that crews had located and isolated the water leak and were working to restore water to their facilities as well as local business and residences.



The entire pass area remains under a boil order so the ski area on Friday will only have beverages, snacks and other packaged products available for purchase.

-------------------------------

SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA - Snoqualmie Pass says The Summit and Alpental ski areas will be closed Thursday due to a prolonged outage of water. Earlier on Wednesday, the pass reported a power outage to some of their lifts.

Puget Sound Energy resolved the problem, but operators learned about the water outage shortly after. The Summit at Snoqualmie tweeted about the closure around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

They say utility crews are working overnight to try resolving the problem.