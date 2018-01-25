Contamination found ten miles from Hanford plant - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

HANFORD, WA - Officials say they found contamination ten miles away from the plant, however, no contamination was found outside of the Hanford Site. 

The contamination was found on several Government vehicles in the area. So far, two vehicles have been decontaminated and returned to service. However, 27 vehicles still need to be cleared. 

