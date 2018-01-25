Apple adding feature to carry medical records

NBC RIGHT NOW - Apple is trying to make your life a little easier, at least as far as your health care goes. The company has added a new feature to let you carry your medical records on its devices.

The tech giant released a test version of the new product this week. It would allow users to download their health records directly to their iPhone and show them to a doctor when needed. The records would be stored in a new tool on Apple's "Health" app. The option would be available for users on both iPhone and Apple Watch.

This feature could streamline access to medical information including allergies, conditions, immunizations and medications.

The company claims that information will protected, and that it won't be accessible by Apple unless the user chooses to share it voluntarily.