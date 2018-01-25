Benton County Sheriff's Deputies arrest burglary suspectPosted: Updated:
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies arrest burglary suspect
One man is in custody in connection to a burglary in Kennewick.More >>
Contamination found ten miles from Hanford plant
Officials say they found contamination ten miles away from the plant, however, no contamination was found outside of the Hanford Site.More >>
DEA raids Zain Medical Center in Richland
The Drug Enforcement Administration raided the Zain Medical Center in Richland this morning.More >>
24-year-old music teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old student
An 24-year-old Ione Charter School music teacher has been arrested for harassment and sexual abuse of a 16-year-old female student.More >>
Police looking for suspects who tagged trucks, sheds, and trailers
Pendleton Police are looking for suspects responsible for leaving graffiti across town. Officers posted pictures on their Facebook page of the tagging.More >>
Man checks into hospital with gunshot wound
Kennewick Police are investigating after a 35-year-old man checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night.More >>
Man arrested for DUI after hit & run
A driver in Walla Walla is facing several charges after a hit and run accident Tuesday night.More >>
Salmon carcasses will enhance Tucannon River nutrients
More than 700 adult salmon carcasses from hatchery spawning will be distributed in southeast Washington's Tucannon River on January 27 to enhance nutrients in the waterway for fish.More >>
Trios Health hires interim CFO
Trios Health has appointed Michael Rolph, CPA, MBA as interim Chief Financial Officer for the organization.More >>
Milton-Freewater man pleads guilty in bridge killing
A 24-year-old man accused of killing a man under a bridge in Milton-Freewater has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.More >>
