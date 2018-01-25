Benton County Sheriff's Deputies arrest burglary suspect

KENNEWICK, WA - One man is in custody in connection to a burglary in Kennewick. Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of someone inside their home on the 2600 Block of S Gum Street.

The person living in the home caught the male suspect coming onto the property and leaving with a HD video camera. The victim showed video to deputies who identified the man as Gary Stoda.

Eventually, deputies found the Stoda and his car nearby in Kennewick. While arresting Stoda, they found what appeared to be a methamphetamine pipe and heroin on him. They got a search warrant and found the video camera in Stoda's car.

He's now facing charges for Residential Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Substance.