Police investigating reports of fraud at local wineries

WALLA WALLA, WA - Police are investigating after several reports of fraud at local wineries. Officers said in a press release multiple wineries reported it to them.

The suspects are being contacted by phone and/or email and try buying wine in large volumes. The wineries are mailed a check for the purchase amount, but in both cases the checks were fake and no wine was shipped to the suspects.

They then advised they would pick up the wine if needed. The wineries involved reported the case to the police.

The police say everyone should verify all purchases before shipping or releasing products to anyone. Officers say it's a good reminder to anyone conducting any type of buying or selling. Checks can be fake and later found to have insufficient funds, even after clearing the first financial institution.