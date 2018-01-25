Elaine Rojas-Castillo joined the NBC Right Now team in January 2018 as a reporter for Wake Up Northwest. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, CT and received her master's degree in Journalism at Columbia College Chicago. A born and bred Chicago native, Elaine is excited to start her journalism career here in the Tri-Cities.

Prior to arriving at KNDU, Elaine worked as an intern in the NBC News Midwest bureau. During her time there, she had the opportunity to cover key events throughout the country, including the 2016 Iowa caucus, as well as the South Carolina, Wisconsin and Illinois primaries. A wanderluster at heart, her travels have taken her all over the world, including Paris, London, Madrid, St. Petersburg and Moscow.

In her free time, you can catch Elaine watching her beloved Cubs, reading, knitting, coloring, binge-watching her favorite shows, singing karaoke and catching up with her family and friends back home.

Always interested in finding out about the hidden gems in town and meeting new people, feel free to reach out!

You can follow her on Twitter @elainemarierc, her Facebook page, Elaine Rojas-Castillo, or send her an email at elaine.rojascastillo@nbcrightnow.com.