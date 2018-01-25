Man arrested in Milton Freewater for rape of an 8-year-old girl

KENNEWICK, WA - In December 2017, Kennewick Police detectives received a report alleging 36-year-old Pedro Zalamanca-Zalamanca raped an 8-year-old female multiple times over a period of several months and threatened to kill her family if she reported the abuse.

Through the investigation, detectives found probable cause to arrest Zalamanca-Zalamanca for Rape of a Child in the First Degree and Child Molestation in the First Degree.

Detectives also learned Zalamanca-Zalamanca had moved from Kennewick and was living with family in Oregon. Because Zalamanca-Zalamanca was reportedly living in another state and had ties to Mexico, the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Zalamanca-Zalamanca that was extraditable nationwide.

The US Marshall’s Service assisted with tracking down Zalamanca-Zalamanca and he was arrested this morning at a residence in Milton Freewater, Oregon.

