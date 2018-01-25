First Milton-Freewater school to be built since 1921 is in the works

MILTON-FREEWATER, OR - We see new schools popping up around the Tri-Cities on a regular basis, but that's not the case for the City of Milton-Freewater.

The last time a new campus was built there was back in 1921. Right now, construction crews are working on Gib Olinger Elementary School, which will be the most state-of-the-art school that Milton-Freewater has.

Aaron Duff, the director of business and operations for the Milton-Freewater School District says until now, they've just been adding on and renovating their current schools.

Duff says buses have even been re-routed so kids can see the progress of their future school. People even park their cars in front of the construction site to watch the walls go up.

"It's really been neat to see the community rally behind this piece of ground," Duff said. "This ground has seen the most construction in Milton-Freewater since 1900. It's replacing a cannery that was previously there."

With the help of a $15 million check from a private foundation, this new elementary school is finally becoming a reality after more than 30 years of trying to make it happen.

The grand opening for Milton-Freewater's newest addition will be on August 24.