Memory Care Cafe

“Living with memory issues….. You are not alone” When: 3rd Thursday of every month Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon Where: Newsroom-Westpark 4001 Summitview Ave., Yakima, WA 98908 Who: Persons diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other related dementia and their care partners (family, friends) What: A casual gathering to provide socialization, interaction and fellowship Why: Socialization creates confidence, a sense of belonging and a sense of well being Contact: Stacey Weaver at 509.217.1894 or smweaver@alz.org Cost: No judgment or expectations. Just companionship, great food