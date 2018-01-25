Benton-Franklin Health District reports two more flu-related deaths

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District is reporting that two more area residents have died from influenza. The most recent cases were a woman in her 80's who lived in Franklin County and a man in his 70's from Benton County.

All of the deceased were at increased risk due to age or underlying health conditions, but the majority had not received flu vaccines.

Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer for Benton and Franklin Counties said that local flu activity remains high and that residents should take precautions.

“The flu vaccine is still the best protection we have against influenza and it’s not too late to get a flu shot for this year,” said Dr. Person. “Everyone over the age of six months should get a flu shot to protect themselves and others.” Flu shots are offered at pharmacies, health care providers and the Health District.

In addition to getting vaccinated, flu prevention tips include washing your hands often, avoid touching your face, cover your cough and stay home when you’re sick.

Additional information is available from the Washington State Department of Health at https://www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/IllnessandDisease/Flu and the Centers for Disease Control https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season-2017-2018.htm.