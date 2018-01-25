"Angst": two local students take part in a worldwide documentary about anxiety

PRESCOTT, WA - A recent documentary that is gaining traction around the world is shedding light on anxiety and mental health.

The documentary titled ''Angst" produced by Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick, focuses on the real-life stories from celebrities and students about their experiences with anxiety.

Two students who appear in the film are from Prescott High School in Prescott, WA.

Senior Katia Sanchez and Sophomore Carlos Villanueva said they were excited to be involved with this project in hopes that their stories can help others.

"Don't wait to seek help, it's something that you can't do on your own." said Sanchez.

Bob Young is the teacher who helped pick the students for the film. His wife is a friend of Gornick and asked if any of his students would like to participate. That's when he suggested Villanueva and Sanchez.

Young said this film has been very helpful to teachers since anxiety can affect the way students learn. His advice for teachers is to slow down, and listen to their students.

His advice is the similar for parents. "There have been some comments from the Angst movie about parents seeing it and kids saying 'oh, now my dad or mom will believe me when I tell them I'm feeling this way.'"

If you are interested in hosting a screening for a school or community group you can visit the Angst website at https://angstmovie.com/host-a-screening/

You can also schedule to speak with the filmmakers.