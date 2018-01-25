Donated old newspapers take Yakima's library-goers back in timePosted: Updated:
New aviation program is beginning to soar at CWU
Aviation has a long history of being part of Washington's core economy, and that's creating a lot of excitement at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.More >>
Donated old newspapers take Yakima's library-goers back in time
A historic contribution has been given to Yakima Valley Libraries: newspapers dating back to the 1900's showing what life used to be like.More >>
The Summit and Alpental ski areas closed due to water outage
Snoqualmie Pass says The Summit and Alpental ski areas will be closed Thursday due to a prolonged outage of water.More >>
Yakima man who raped 12-year-old girl at knife point was out on bail for felonies
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Suspect arrested after home invasion
A 29-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a home invasion in Yakima.More >>
Woman dies after getting hit by truck while crossing street
Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman died after getting hit by a motorist while she was crossing a street.More >>
Rattlesnake Ridge: The latest updates on January 23, 2018
It's been 'all eyes' on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap for months.More >>
One Union Gap man prepares for the worst with impending landslide
Today we spoke with a Union Gap resident who is aware the landslide is moving slowly, but he has a plan in place in case of an emergency.More >>
Influenza in Yakima County: the best ways for you to stay flu-free
The Yakima Health District says the best way to keep a home influenza-free is disinfecting.More >>
No one injured after car slides into semi near Moxee
At about 10:40 a.m., 23-year-old Grisel Rodriguez of Moxee was driving her 2004 Mazda sedan southbound in the 2800 Block of Faucher Rd at the curve to the right.More >>
