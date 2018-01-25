Kennewick woman pleads not guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick woman Kimberlee Farber pleaded not guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in court this afternoon.

Farber will remain free while fighting allegations that she helped her husband have a romantic relationship with a middle school student at the school she worked at.

The judge ordered Farber to have no contact with minors other than her stepson, and she must surrender her passport and any firearms to the Kennewick Police Department.

Farber must also stay away from her husband, Roy David Farber, since he is on the state witness list.

Farber's next trial appearance will take place on April 16.