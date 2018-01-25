2 Hanford employees test positive after contamination is found near PFP site

RICHLAND, WA - New information from the Plutonium Finishing Plant shows that contamination was discovered up to ten miles away from the plant, but never left the Hanford site.

Officials at Hanford believe the contamination most likely came from the demolition of the PFP.

Employees at the Hanford site are being examined due to the incident. Out of 91 employees that were analyzed, two were found positive in their initial results. This means they inhaled or ingested small amounts of the radioactive substances. Results for a remaining 180 employees are expected to be received in early March.

There will be no additional work done at the PFP until the Department of Energy conducts a thorough investigation on the incident.