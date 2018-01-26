Senate passes bump stock ban

Senate passes bump stock banPosted: Updated:
2 Hanford employees test positive after contamination is found near PFP site
New information from the Plutonium Finishing Plant shows that contamination was discovered up to ten miles away from the plant, but never left the Hanford site.More >>
Kennewick woman pleads not guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes
Kennewick woman Kimberlee Farber pleaded innocent to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in court this afternoon.More >>
A warrior through it all: Oregon mom's story of her son's fatal battle with flesh-eating bacteria
A family in Umatilla County is mourning the loss of their 8-year-old boy after he died from a flesh eating bacteria.More >>
"Angst": two local students take part in a worldwide documentary about anxiety
A recent documentary that is gaining traction around the world is shedding light on anxiety and mental health.More >>
Benton-Franklin Health District reports two more flu-related deaths
Benton-Franklin Health District is reporting that two more area residents have died from influenza.More >>
First Milton-Freewater school to be built since 1921 is in the works
We see new schools popping up around the Tri-Cities on a regular basis, but that's not the case for the City of Milton-Freewater.More >>
Sewing from the soul: one woman's determination to conquer her blindness
Sewing a quilt is hard enough as it is...but imagine doing it with your eyes closed.More >>
Man arrested in Milton Freewater for rape of an 8-year-old girl
This morning 36-year-old Pedro Zalamanca-Zalamanca was arrested for rape of an 8-year-old female multiple times over a period of several months and threatened to kill her family if she reported the abuse.More >>
Police investigating reports of fraud at local wineries
Police are investigating after several reports of fraud at local wineries.More >>
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies arrest burglary suspect
One man is in custody in connection to a burglary in Kennewick.More >>
