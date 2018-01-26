Senate passes bump stock ban

OLYMPIA, WA - A bill that would ban bump stocks or bump fire stocks is on its way to the House after passing the Senate. Senate Bill 5992 would make it illegal to own, buy, sell or make bump stocks. The bump stocks mentioned in this bill are similar to the ones used in the deadly Las Vegas concert shooting on Oct. 1st.

The trigger devices allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly. Last week a senate panel approved the bill after rejecting a republican bid to allow them to be sold, if they pass a background check.

These devices had originally been designed to help shooters with disabilities.