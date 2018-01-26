YSO makes arrest in ongoing burglary investigation

TIETON, WA - A 42-year-old Yakima County man is behind bars after a search warrant near Tieton. Around 8:30 Wednesday morning, The Yakima County Sheriff's Office, LEAD Drug Task Force, and VOTF executed a search warrant on the 1800 Block of Dilley Road. YSO told us in a press release this was part of an ongoing property crime investigation going as far back as August of 2016.

During the warrant, deputies arrested the 42-year-old and booked them into jail on his related charges. They also arrested a woman with an outstanding warrant. While searching the home, investigators found and seized a large amount of stolen property, including firearms and personal property of victims within Yakima County.

This is an ongoing investigation.