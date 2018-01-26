Police request rape charge against WSU student

PULLMAN, WA - Police have requested a second-degree rape charge against a 20-year-old Washington State University student accused of raping a woman who had passed out at an off-campus fraternity house.



The 18-year-old woman had told police she was given alcohol and raped on the night of Sept. 2, 2016, in the basement recreation room of the Delta Upsilon house.



Pullman police confirmed the department recently sent its findings to the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office. He says investigators believe they have probable cause. Pullman has not identified the suspect because he hasn't been charged or arrested.



The fraternity's charter was revoked weeks after the alleged incident in response to three other women saying they believed they had been drugged at the house.