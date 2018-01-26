Washington State Enhanced Driver's License & IDPosted: Updated:
Washington State Enhanced Driver's License & ID
WASHINGTON STATE- Starting October 1, 2020 anyone in the state of Washington wanting to travel on a domestic flight MUST have a passport or federally compliant ID
The Summit at Snoqualmie opens; boil water advisory still in effect
After a failure in the public water system at Snoqualmie Pass closed the Summit at Snoqualmie Thursday, the ski resort says it will reopen to skiers and snowboarders Friday.
New aviation program is beginning to soar at CWU
Aviation has a long history of being part of Washington's core economy, and that's creating a lot of excitement at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.
Donated old newspapers take Yakima's library-goers back in time
A historic contribution has been given to Yakima Valley Libraries: newspapers dating back to the 1900's showing what life used to be like.
Yakima man who raped 12-year-old girl at knife point was out on bail for felonies
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.
Suspect arrested after home invasion
A 29-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a home invasion in Yakima.
Woman dies after getting hit by truck while crossing street
Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman died after getting hit by a motorist while she was crossing a street.
Rattlesnake Ridge: The latest updates on January 23, 2018
It's been 'all eyes' on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap for months.
One Union Gap man prepares for the worst with impending landslide
Today we spoke with a Union Gap resident who is aware the landslide is moving slowly, but he has a plan in place in case of an emergency.
Influenza in Yakima County: the best ways for you to stay flu-free
The Yakima Health District says the best way to keep a home influenza-free is disinfecting.
