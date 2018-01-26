Washington State Enhanced Driver's License & ID

WASHINGTON STATE- Starting October 1, 2020 anyone in the state of Washington wanting to travel on a domestic flight MUST have a passport or federally compliant ID. Washington has already begun issuing what's called an Enhanced Driver's License and Real ID, but they aren't mandatory to get. The implementation of Enhanced ID was passed by congress in 2005 in an ongoing effort to increase security following 9/11.

Upgrading to a new enhanced ID/Driver's License will cost $78. Regular ID's will remain at $54. Both will last you six years. TSA is not requiring children under 18 to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the United States. Contact the airline for questions regarding specific ID requirements for travelers under 18.

Here's a list of all the Valid Forms of ID to travel:

Driver's licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent)

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

DHS-designated enhanced driver's license

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Just recently Washington State was granted a extension to start enforcing this. Over 37 other states have already adopted this new rule.