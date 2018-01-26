U.S. Olympic Committee demands USA Gymnastic board members resign

NBC RIGHT NOW - The U.S. Olympic Committee is demanding all members of the USA Gymnastics board resign in the wake of the Larry Nassar Scandal.

The committee has demanded that USA Gymnastics meet six conditions, including the resignation of its entire board by the end of next week, or else face decertification. In a letter sent to the board, USOC CEO Scott Blackmun outlined the demands for institutional reform.

USA Gymnastics released a statement, saying they embrace the requirements outlined, but they didn't say whether the full board would resign or not.