Ellensburg Rodeo 2018 Royal Court selected

ELLENSBURG, WA - The Ellensburg Rodeo is pleased to announce the selection of the 2018 Royal Court.

Erin Richins was crowned 2018 Ellensburg Rodeo Queen with Princesses Kaytlin Kauzlarich and Mikaila Montgomery during a ceremony and banquet on January 20 in Ellensburg.

Richins, 17, is a senior at Ellensburg High School, and attends Running Start at Central Washington University. She has been a part of 4-H and FFA, and for the past three years she's been an Ellensburg Rodeo sponsor flag carrier.

Her involvement in the rodeo is a family tradition.

"Barrel racing and carrying sponsor flags in the rodeo has always brought my family together," Richins said during her speech.

She intends to pursue a degree at Washington State University in veterinary medicine specializing in equine dentistry.

Kauzlarich, 17, is a senior at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School where she played soccer and is the ASB executive secretary. She also has participated in horsemanship clinics and has competed at the state level in 4-H. She plans to attend CWU in the fall and be part of the rodeo team.