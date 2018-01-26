Ellensburg Rodeo 2018 Royal Court selectedPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Father of 15 y.o. hit by car offers reward for driver's identity
Father of 15 y.o. hit by car offers reward for driver's identity
Aviation at CWU part 2
Aviation at CWU part 2
Old newspapers at Yakima libraries
Old newspapers at Yakima libraries
CWU aviation program
CWU aviation program
Yakima stranger rape part 2
Yakima stranger rape part 2
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Father offering $5,000 reward to identify person who hit 15 y.o. son with car
Father offering $5,000 reward to identify person who hit 15 y.o. son with car
After a 15-year-old was hit by a car, the father of the child is now offering a reward to find out who was behind the wheel.More >>
After a 15-year-old was hit by a car, the father of the child is now offering a reward to find out who was behind the wheel.More >>
Ellensburg Rodeo 2018 Royal Court selected
Ellensburg Rodeo 2018 Royal Court selected
The Ellensburg Rodeo is pleased to announce the selection of the 2018 Royal Court.More >>
The Ellensburg Rodeo is pleased to announce the selection of the 2018 Royal Court.More >>
Washington State Enhanced Driver's License & ID
Washington State Enhanced Driver's License & ID
WASHINGTON STATE- Starting October 1, 2020 anyone in the state of Washington wanting to travel on a domestic flight MUST have a passport or federally compliant IDMore >>
WASHINGTON STATE- Starting October 1, 2020 anyone in the state of Washington wanting to travel on a domestic flight MUST have a passport or federally compliant IDMore >>
The Summit at Snoqualmie opens; boil water advisory still in effect
The Summit at Snoqualmie opens; boil water advisory still in effect
After a failure in the public water system at Snoqualmie Pass closed the Summit at Snoqualmie Thursday, the ski resort says it will reopen to skiers and snowboarders Friday.More >>
After a failure in the public water system at Snoqualmie Pass closed the Summit at Snoqualmie Thursday, the ski resort says it will reopen to skiers and snowboarders Friday.More >>
New aviation program is beginning to soar at CWU
New aviation program is beginning to soar at CWU
Aviation has a long history of being part of Washington's core economy, and that's creating a lot of excitement at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.More >>
Aviation has a long history of being part of Washington's core economy, and that's creating a lot of excitement at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.More >>
Donated old newspapers take Yakima's library-goers back in time
Donated old newspapers take Yakima's library-goers back in time
A historic contribution has been given to Yakima Valley Libraries: newspapers dating back to the 1900's showing what life used to be like.More >>
A historic contribution has been given to Yakima Valley Libraries: newspapers dating back to the 1900's showing what life used to be like.More >>
Yakima man who raped 12-year-old girl at knife point was out on bail for felonies
Yakima man who raped 12-year-old girl at knife point was out on bail for felonies
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.More >>
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Suspect arrested after home invasion
Suspect arrested after home invasion
A 29-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a home invasion in Yakima.More >>
A 29-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a home invasion in Yakima.More >>
Woman dies after getting hit by truck while crossing street
Woman dies after getting hit by truck while crossing street
Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman died after getting hit by a motorist while she was crossing a street.More >>
Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman died after getting hit by a motorist while she was crossing a street.More >>
Rattlesnake Ridge: The latest updates on January 23, 2018
Rattlesnake Ridge: The latest updates on January 23, 2018
It's been 'all eyes' on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap for months.More >>
It's been 'all eyes' on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap for months.More >>