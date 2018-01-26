Buy Local, Give Local Tri-Cities event

TRI-CITIES, WA - VISIT TRI-CITIES is pleased to announce the Tri-Cities Wine Tourism Council will be hosting “Buy Local, Give Local” on Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, 2018. Wineries throughout Benton and Franklin counties are inviting Tri-Cities area residents to take part in the wine experience available in our region.

Participating wineries are offering a variety of special offers exclusively to area residents. Attendees will be asked to provide proof of residency by simply showing identification. In addition, the wineries will join with a non-profit organization during the weekend to raise awareness and donations for the local charities they support.

You can find a list of participating wineries and the charity they will be benefiting here: http://www.visittri-cities.com/events/buy-local-give-local/