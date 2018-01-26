Yakima woman who hit teen with car is identified by police

2-15-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Thanks to a downtown business, police found the woman who hit a Yakima teenager with her car.

The business's surveillance video showed the woman hit the 15-year-old boy while he was walking to the Olive Garden at the corner of Yakima Avenue and Third Street. Hunter Baugher got a cut on his head and bruises, and the driver never stopped. His dad posted on Facebook that he would pay someone $5,000 if they could name who did it.

We may not have the name yet, but the police do. They've identified the driver, a 37-year-old woman, but have not shared her name with us yet.

YPD passed the case over to the prosecutor's office for charges.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

-------------------------------

1-26-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, WA - After a 15-year-old was hit by a car, the father of the child is now offering a reward to find out who was behind the wheel.

15-year-old Hunter walked out of his apartments Tuesday evening to grab take-out dinner from Olive Garden, but suddenly something happened.

"He was crossing the street to go get the food and an individual heading southbound made a westbound turn and struck him, and it threw him into the air," his father, Jack Baugher, said. "He landed on his head."

Hunter's father is thankful his son is alive. He says when he ran outside towards his son, all he saw was blood.

"He was shaking...there was blood running down," said Baugher.

Thankfully witnesses helped Hunter up and managed to provide a description of the car.

"It was an SUV, they knew that, though it was kind of a brownish-colored SUV," Baugher said. "The vehicle did pull over for several seconds and then took off. People assumed they were stopping so they were putting their attention on him and then they sped off and so no one got the license plate number, but the police have indicated that they are going to be checking cameras all around this area."

Aside from filing a police report, Hunter's father is also offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can name the person who did this.

Yakima Police say the person who is responsible now faces a misdemeanor for having fled.

After a visit to the doctor this morning, Baugher informs us his son did have a mild concussion and notices Hunter is still frightened.

"He is already very skittish, even walking through a parking lot, you know, looking around more careful and so forth."