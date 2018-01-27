Richland Fred Meyer back open after fire; second suspect arrested

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Fred Meyer store is back open after police say an arsonist started a fire in the home section Friday night.

The store experienced losses in the clothing department and in the home aisle. They are currently working on getting a dollar figure for the exact amount of losses the store suffered as a result of the fire.

The fire began Friday night when Richland Police say 35-year-old Daniel Wright went into the store and intentionally set fire to items inside.

Surveillance footage then showed him and one other man leaving Fred Meyer. Earlier today, Richland Police found and arrested the second suspect, identified as 33-year-old Eliseo James Garcia.

"When we were on sight it was about 1:00 in the morning on Saturday," said Dale Smith, a Northwest Restoration estimator. "It was pretty smokey inside; there was an isle that was burnt pretty badly. A lot of water damage, smoke and water damage was most of the problem in the building. Some damage to the ceiling, we're doing painting right now to try and cover that up."

Almost all the damages have been fully repaired and the store is now up and running. The Northwest Restoration crew is currently working on painting the ceiling. They estimate the repairs will be done by today.

Chris Meagher|Fred Meyer Store Manager

"The physical damage was over in the home department, where the fire started," said Chris Meagher, the store manager. "It took out several fixtures, melted some glass, and went up into the ceiling...damaged some of the ceiling and lighting. As far as product, with the dollar amount, it's probably going to be apparel. All the clothing received smoke damage."

The store closed through the weekend, but is back to its normal hours of operation.

RICHLAND, WA - 35-year-old Daniel Wright of West Richland has been arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on a 72-hour hold following a fire at the Wellsian Way Fred Meyer on Friday night.

At 9:24 p.m. on Friday, a man, believed to be Wright, intentionally set fire to items inside the north end of the Fred Meyer. He then left the store, along with another man wearing a dark-colored jacket (as seen in the photo attached to this article).

Police have not found the second man, and are still investigating.

If you know anything about this case, you can call police at at 628-0333 or email Detective Stohel at hstohel@ci.richland.wa.us.