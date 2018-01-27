Suspect arrested after Fred Meyer fire in Richland

RICHLAND, WA.-- 35-year-old Daniel Wright of West Richland has been arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on a 72-hour hold following a fire at the Wellsian Way Fred Meyer on Friday night.

At 9:24 PM on Friday, a man, believed to be Wright, intentionally set fire to items inside the north end of the Fred Meyer. He then left the store, along with another man wearing a dark-colored jacket (as seen in the photo attached to this article). Police have not found the second man, and are still investigating. If you know anything about this case, you can call police at at 628-0333 or email Detective Stohel at hstohel@ci.richland.wa.us.