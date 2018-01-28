Local firefighters preparing for firefighter stairclimb

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now, firefighters all over Washington State are getting ready for the annual Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle. This weekend, you might have seen some of them geared-up, and getting their workout in on stairclimber machines. They'll be raising money that way until the event takes place in March.

Some of those firefighters were camped outside of Li'l Firehouse Coffee in Kennewick, which is owned by Hanford firefighter, Charles Sleater. Charles said that he's excited to have them at his store, as the cause hits close to home for him.

"I have a sister that died of leukemia at 4 years old," Charles told NBC Right Now, "Research has come a long way since then."

